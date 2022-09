Duffy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Duffy will retreat to the bench for the series finale after starting at first or third base in five of the Angels' last six games while going 5-for-20 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI. Now that he's healthy again, Duffy will likely be competing with Andrew Velazquez and Mike Ford for two spots in the Angels' everyday infield.