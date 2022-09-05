site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-matt-duffy-starting-at-first-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Matt Duffy: Starting at first Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Duffy will start the game at first base and bat sixth in the order Monday against Detroit, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Duffy has recorded a .517 OPS since returning from the 60-day injured list Aug. 29, though he is currently on a three-game hitting streak. Mike Ford will ride the bench Monday in favor of Duffy.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read