Duffy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Duffy started the past five games and will take a seat after going 3-for-20 with an RBI, a run and five strikeouts. The 31-year-old should continue to see increased playing time with Anthony Rendon (wrist) out for the season, though Tyler Wade, who is starting at third base Sunday, could take on a larger role should Duffy's offensive struggles persist.