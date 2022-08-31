Stassi went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.
Stassi tied the game at 2-2 with a homer in the second inning, but the Yankees took the lead back in the top of the third. Playing time has gotten a little thin for Stassi lately, though it's been warranted, as he entered Tuesday in a 1-for-39 slump across his previous 10 games. That cold spell has dropped his slash line to .191/.277/.318 with eight homers, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored and 10 doubles through 85 contests this year. Stassi, Matt Thaiss and Kurt Suzuki have each started two of the Angels' last six games at catcher, which makes it difficult for any of them to carve out enough playing time to help fantasy managers.