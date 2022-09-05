Ford isn't starting Monday against the Tigers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Ford will get a breather after he went 1-for-12 with a run, three walks and five strikeouts over the last four games. Matt Duffy is starting at first base and batting sixth.
