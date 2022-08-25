The Angels selected Ford's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, and he'll start at first base and bat cleanup in the Los Angeles' series finale with the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Infielder Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Ford, who joined the Angels on a minor-league deal last week following his release from Atlanta. Over 369 career plate appearances in the majors, Ford owns a .192/.304/.391 slash line with 17 home runs. He'll step into the lineup for Jared Walsh, who is on the bench Thursday and could be in danger of losing playing time to Ford in light of prolonged slide at the plate.