Angels' Mike Ford: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ford isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Guardians, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Ford is getting a breather after he went 1-for-11 with a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games. Matt Thaiss will start at first base and bat sixth.
