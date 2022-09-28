Ford was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ford has been a lineup regular at first base for the past month, but he's been removed from the 40-man roster after he posted a .231/.293/.374 slash line with three home runs and five RBI in 28 games for the Angels. Anthony Rendon (wrist) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move, though the Halos will be down one player for the next five games while Rendon serves a suspension.