Ford went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.

For the second time in as many games, Ford hit a homer against his former team. The first baseman also has four multi-hit efforts in his last six games, with two homers in that span. For the season, he's slashed .226/.351/.339 with two long balls, seven RBI, four runs scored and a double through 72 plate appearances across stints with four different teams. He's settled in as the Angels' primary first baseman, a role he could hold for the remainder of the 2022 season.