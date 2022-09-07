Ford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers.
Ford slugged one of the Angels' three long balls on the night off Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Since getting a call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 25, Ford is getting on base at a .357 clip while leaving the yard three times. He'll start at first base and will bat sixth in Wednesday's series finale and looks to have a hold on an everyday role for the time being.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Ford: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Angels' Mike Ford: Goes yard again Tuesday•
-
Angels' Mike Ford: Hammers homer against former team•
-
Angels' Mike Ford: Settles in as primary first baseman•
-
Angels' Mike Ford: Notches two hits in Angels debut•
-
Angels' Mike Ford: Called up, starting Thursday•