Ford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Ford slugged one of the Angels' three long balls on the night off Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Since getting a call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 25, Ford is getting on base at a .357 clip while leaving the yard three times. He'll start at first base and will bat sixth in Wednesday's series finale and looks to have a hold on an everyday role for the time being.

