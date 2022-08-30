Ford went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Ford's solo shot to right field in the fourth inning tied the score and served as a bit of revenge against the club that DFA'd him last June. He bounced around to five different organizations -- including serving two different stints with Seattle -- before finding work with the Angels last week, and he's settled in as the team's primary first baseman. Ford's homer Monday was his first in 27 games this season, and he's gone 6-for-19 through five contests with Los Angeles.