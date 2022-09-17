site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Mike Ford: On bench again Friday
RotoWire Staff
Ford is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Mariners.
Ford started four straight games before taking a seat for Wednesday's matchup with the Guardians, and he finds himself on the bench again Friday. Matt Thaiss will receive another start at first base.
