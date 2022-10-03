The Angels outrighted Ford to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Ford was one of three Angels recently designated for assignment to clear waivers, with pitcher Mike Mayers and outfielder Magneuris Sierra also getting outrighted to Triple-A on Sunday. The 30-year-old Ford is eligible to become a free agent this offseason and may have to settle for a minor-league deal after slashing .206/.302/.313 over 149 plate appearances in the majors this season between stops with the Angels, Mariners, Giants and Atlanta.