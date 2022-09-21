Ford went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Ford has endured a difficult September, hitting just .208 (40-for-48) even after Tuesday's three-hit game. This was his third multi-hit effort of the month. The 30-year-old first baseman is up to a .214/.318/.321 slash line with three home runs, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and three doubles through 45 contests, 23 of which have come with the Angels. Despite the poor hitting of late, he's still receiving more playing time than Matt Thaiss at first base.