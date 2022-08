Ford will start at first base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Ford will pick up his fourth consecutive start after going 2-for-11 with two walks in his first three games with the Angels following his call-up Thursday from Triple-A Salt Lake. With Jared Walsh (thoracic outlet syndrome) done for the season, Ford should serve as the Angels' primary first baseman the rest of the way.