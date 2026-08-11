Angels' Mike Trout: Accounts for team's only run Monday

Trout went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Trout gave the Angels an early lead with a 418-foot solo homer to center field in the first inning. However, that was the only run his team scored despite Trout reaching three more times (all on walks). The long ball was just the second over 22 games since the All-Star break for the star outfielder, who is batting a meager .237 during that stretch. Still, Trout is up to 20 home runs on the campaign, marking the 11th time he's reached that mark in his storied career.