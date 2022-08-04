Trout (rib cage) started rotational work Wednesday with the goal of building him back up to the point that he's able to swing a bat, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

According to Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad, Trout didn't experience any issues during the workout, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Still, it's unclear when the superstar outfielder may be able to resume swinging. Trout hasn't played in a game since July 16 but has said that he expects to play again this season, though the organization has no reason to rush him along given that the Angels are currently 11 games out of a wild-card spot.