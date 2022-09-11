Trout went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored.
In what's becoming a daily ritual, Trout hit a homer for the sixth straight game. His last two blasts have cashed in multiple runs, and his three-run blast Saturday gave the Angels more than enough cushion. The star outfielder's homer streak has set an Angels franchise record for most consecutive games with a long ball. He's up to 34 this year, to go with a .280/.369/.629 slash line, 67 RBI, 71 runs scored, 20 doubles and a stolen base through 99 contests.