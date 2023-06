Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Rockies.

Trout went back-to-back with Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning, but the Angels' offense stalled out after that. This was Trout's third homer in June, but he's struggled by hitting .164 (11-for-67) over 19 contests this month. The slump has him down to a .250/.358/.474 slash line with 16 long balls, 40 RBI, 47 runs scored and one stolen base through 72 games this season.