According to Angels manager Phil Nevin, Trout (ribs) is feeling better, and the team is hopeful that he'll be able to return early next week, per MLB.com.

Trout is eligible to be activated from his stint on the 10-day IL on Monday, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, but it's far from certain that he'll be able to return on that day. Nonetheless, Nevin expressed optimism that the superstar outfielder is getting better, stating, "He feels good today. It's a situation where we had to put him on the IL and hopefully it's not much longer than that. It's something we need to address and access every day. He's getting treatment but he's not there." Trout is slashing .270/.368/.599 with 24 homers and 51 RBI across 326 plate appearances this season, but he had been struggling prior to landing on the IL, batting .167 (6-for-36) with 18 strikeouts and just two walks through 11 games in July.