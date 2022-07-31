Trout (rib cage) is scheduled to resume rotational exercises Wednesday and could be cleared to start swinging a bat again soon thereafter, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After receiving positive feedback from Dr. Robert Watkins on Thursday, Trout looks poised to take a small step forward in his recovery from left rib cage inflammation, an injury that resulted in him being placed on the injured list during the All-Star break. A few days earlier, Angels trainer Mike Frostad relayed that Trout's rib issue is related to a rare back condition called costovertebral dysfunction, which could something that the perennial has to manage for the remainder of his career. The condition doesn't sound like anything that will force Trout to seriously consider an early retirement or even keep him out for the remainder of the season, as he reiterated Sunday that he's optimistic about a return to action in the not-too-distant future, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. A more precise timeline for Trout's potential return likely won't come forth until he's not only swinging a bat again, but also incorporating more baseball activities into his rehab program.