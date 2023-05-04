site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Mike Trout: Day off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trout is absent from the Angels' lineup on Thursday in St. Louis, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
It's a scheduled day off for the superstar. Brett Phillips will get a start in center field in Trout's place.
