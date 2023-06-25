Trout went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Saturday's 25-1 rout of the Rockies.

The Angels struck early and often, so Trout got some rest, exiting for pinch hitter Andrew Velazquez in the fifth inning. It was still a productive game for Trout, who has gone 8-for-21 (.381) with three homers and four RBI over his last six games. The star outfielder is up to 17 homers, 41 RBI, 50 runs scored, one stolen base and a .258/.366/.491 slash line on the year through 325 plate appearances. While his ratios are down, he's at least enjoyed good health so far, putting him in line to exceed his counting stats from 2022.