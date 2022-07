Trout (back), who isn't starting Thursday against Houston, is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout has been dealing with upper-back spasms since Tuesday but will likely return to the lineup to begin the Angels' two-game series against the Dodgers ahead of the All-Star break. Brandon Marsh, Taylor Ward and Jo Adell are starting in the outfield from left to right Thursday.