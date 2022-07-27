Trout (ribs) expects to play again in 2022, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Trout has been diagnosed with a rare back condition due to costovertebral dysfunction, and the Angels' head athletic trainer said Wednesday that the issue will likely be something that the outfielder deals with for the remainder of the season and the rest of his career. However, Trout said after Wednesday's win over the Royals that he expects to play again in 2022. "I've got to stay on top of the routine I do on a daily basis to prevent it from coming back. I feel good where I'm at right now. Every day it's improving. And I feel really good. I felt really good today," Trout said Wednesday. The 30-year-old didn't give a timetable for his return, but he'll meet with team doctors Sunday to help determine his status.