Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad said Wednesday that Trout's ongoing absence due to left rib cage inflammation is related to a "rare back condition" called costovertebral dysfunction, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. "This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back," Frostad said. "Long-term we do have to look at this as something that -- he has to manage it, not just through the rest of this season, but also through the rest of his career probably."

Though Frostad noted that Trout is starting to feel the benefits of the cortisone shot he received in his rib cage last Thursday, the 30-year-old won't be cleared to resume baseball activities until at least next weekend, as the Angels want to give him a full two weeks off for the injection to take effect. While Trout's placement on the 10-day injured list July 18 was characterized rib issue, the injury has created back pain that puts the superstar outfielder at risk of a longer absence than had been expected. Trout's upcoming re-evaluation next week should shed more light on both his rest-of-season and long-term outlook, but fantasy managers should at least stay prepared for the possibility that he doesn't play again in 2022.