Trout went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk and two total runs in a 9-5 win against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Angels fell behind by four runs early in the contest, but the team turned it around, and Trout produced the first lead with his 427-foot, three-run shot in the fifth inning. The long ball was the second in as many games for the future Hall of Famer and pushed his hitting streak to seven contests. Trout has reached safely in all eight of the Angels' contests this season and is slashing a robust .346/.528/.769 with three homers and eight RBI.