Trout went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-0 win against Toronto.
The Angels' offense was uncharacteristically productive, and Trout didn't miss out on the action, belting a two-run homer off Yusei Kikuchi in the eighth inning. It was the third straight game with a long ball for the slugger, and he's gone 7-for-20 while hitting safely in each of his past five contests. When Trout crossed the plate at the end of Friday's home-run trot, he became the leading run-scorer in team history, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.