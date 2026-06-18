Angels' Mike Trout: Hopeful for short IL stint

Trout suffered his right hamstring injury in the eighth inning of Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Diamondbacks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday as a result of his injury, but he is hopeful it'll be a short stint on the IL. The outfielder explained Thursday that he originally thought that he was dealing with a cramp, and he stated that his concern level is "pretty low," according to Erica Weston of Bally Sports West. Trout currently has no timetable for his return, but fantasy managers can at least take solace in the fact that he appears to have avoided the worst case scenario with his hamstring.