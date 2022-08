Trout went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

After going hitless Saturday, Trout got back on track with a solo shot to center in the ninth inning. The long ball was Trout's fourth in his last five games and his 28th on the season. After missing about a month to injury, he has returned to form and is positioned to finish with over 30 home runs for the seventh time in his illustrious career.