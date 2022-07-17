Trout (back) won't be available for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, ESPN.com reports.
On Sunday, the American League officially added Seattle's Ty France to its Midsummer Classic roster as a replacement for Trout, who won't be available for the exhibition after missing the Angels' final four games of the All-Star break with upper-back spasms. Minnesota's Byron Buxton is slated to start in center field in place of Trout, who still hopes to avoid a stint on the injured list. With the Angels getting Sunday off, he'll have five full days to heal up before the Halos open their second-half schedule Friday in Atlanta.