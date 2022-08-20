Trout went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's 1-0 win over Detroit.
Trout's presence in the lineup was a welcome sight for the Angels (not to mention fantasy managers who roster him), as the superstar slugger missed over a month of action due inflammation in his left rib cage. The veteran outfielder fouled out in his first at-bat, ripped a 112 mph single in his second and struck out in his final two trips to the plate. Trout said Friday that he'll need to do about 15 extra minutes of pregame work in order to get ready to play, but he added that he plans to be in the lineup every day, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.