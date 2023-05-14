Trout, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, is dealing with some soreness in his left elbow, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Sunday was already a planned off day for Trout, and it's good timing for some rest after he was hit by a pitch in the left elbow during Saturday's contest. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, and the 31-year-old should be back in the lineup for the Angels within the next couple days. Mickey Moniak is manning center field in Sunday's series finale at Cleveland.