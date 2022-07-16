Trout (back) and interim manager Phil Nevin both expect the outfielder to be in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't seen the field since exiting Tuesday's matchup with the Astros due to upper-back spasms, but he's expected to be back in action Saturday for the Halos' final game before the All-Star break. However, it's worth noting the team also expected him back in the lineup Friday before he ultimately sat out, so it's certainly not a sure thing Trout will return to the starting nine. He'll be evaluated again Saturday morning to determine his availability.