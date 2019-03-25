Angels' Mike Trout: Plates run in Freeway Series win
Trout went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in Sunday's 8-4 exhibition win over the Dodgers.
It's been an eventful spring for Trout, who inked a record-breaking contract extension last week and has continued to perform at his usual high level at the plate (1.013 OPS in 44 plate appearances). After mostly being used as the Angels' No. 3 hitter in the final month of 2018, Trout is slated to bat out of the two hole in the team's Opening Day game Thursday in Oakland.
