Trout is slashing .318/.444/.591 with a home run, a double, a triple, seven RBI, four runs and a stolen base in six games with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Though Trea Turner has absorbed much of the spotlight for a United States team that will be playing in the WBC final Tuesday, Trout has been a major part of the offense as well, ranking second on the team with seven RBI. After missing over 40 games with a back injury last year, the future Hall of Famer appears fully healthy this spring, as he's one of four players on Team USA who has played in all six tournament contests thus far. Trout is still one of the best hitters in baseball, so he's pretty much guaranteed to be an elite offensive producer as long as he remains healthy.