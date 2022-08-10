Interim manager Phil Nevin said Trout (ribs) "feels really good" after hitting off a tee Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old began taking dry swings over the weekend, and he quickly progressed to hitting off a tee with no apparent issues. The next step for Trout is batting practice, and from there he'll advance to facing live pitching. The start center fielder remains without a clear return timeline, but an activation in mid-to-late August could be possible if he avoids any setbacks.