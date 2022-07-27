Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad said Wednesday that Trout (rib) won't be able to resume baseball activities until at least Aug. 5, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

According to Frostad, Trout will need a full two weeks off for the cortisone shot he received last Thursday to take full effect, so the superstar outfield will remain in somewhat of a holding pattern for at least eight more days. Because the left rib cage injury has kept Trout out of the lineup since July 12, he'll likely need a few days' worth of workouts and potentially a brief rehab assignment to get ramped back up. As such, fantasy managers probably shouldn't count on him playing until at least the second week of August, even if the cortisone shot fully alleviates the pain Trout has been experiencing. Trout's ongoing absence should continue to open up a full-time role in the outfield for Jo Adell, who is day-to-day with a bruised arm but shouldn't be in line for a trip to the injured list.