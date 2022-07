Trout (back) will bat second and play center field Tuesday against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Trout has been out of action since he left Tuesday's game against the Astros with back spasms, but he indicated Friday that he'd be ready to return for Saturday's first-half finale, a prediction which proved accurate. He's in a bit of a slump in July, hitting .167/.231/.250 through 10 games, though that's only brought his OPS on the season down to .967.