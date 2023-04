Trout is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

With the Angels' series finale in Boston beginning at 11:10 a.m. ET, Trout and Anthony Rendon will exit the lineup in what looks to be strictly maintenance-related absences for the two veterans. Brett Phillips will check in as the Angels' starting center fielder in Trout's stead.