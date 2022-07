Trout (back) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin previously said Trout wasn't likely to be in the lineup for the series finale versus Houston, so it's now surprise the outfielder is missing his second straight contest with upper-back spasms. It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old will be available for Friday's matchup with the Dodgers.