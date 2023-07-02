Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Trout went six games without a homer entering Sunday. The outfielder started the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning. For the season, he's up to 18 homers, 43 RBI, 54 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .260/.365/.493 slash line through 80 contests. He struggled in June, batting .227 while striking out and a 27.5 percent clip, and with six strikeouts in eight plate appearances to begin July, it's a trend worth monitoring.