Trout went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Orioles.

He was the only Halos hitter to solve Kyle Bradish on the night, launching his ninth long ball of the year in the fourth inning to briefly tie the game at 1-1. Trout snapped an 11-game homer drought with the performance, a stretch in which he batted just .214 (9-for-42) with one RBI.