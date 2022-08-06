Trout (rib cage) took dry swings Saturday and had no issues, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Trout has been out since before the All-Star break due to a rare back condition that caused left rib cage inflammation. The Angels have little incentive to rush him back, as they sit 11.5 games back of a playoff spot, but the star outfielder has indicated that he intends to return this season. Exactly when he's likely to return remains unclear, as he still has several steps to go in his recovery, but it's nonetheless a positive to see him able to swing without issues.
