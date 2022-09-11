site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Mike Trout: Takes seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Trout is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Trout homered in each of his last six games, but he will get a chance to rest Sunday. Mickey Moniak will take over in center field.
