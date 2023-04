Trout went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Trout was part of back-to-back-to-back home runs to open the sixth inning as he, Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani all hit long shots off of Jordan Lyles. The three-time MVP has collected multiple hits in five of his last seven games and swatted a home run for a second straight contest. Trout is slashing .329/.440/.632 through 91 plate appearances this season.