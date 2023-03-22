Trout will not play in the remaining Cactus League games, but he will play in the freeway series against the Dodgers before the regular season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout won't get any action in Arizona after returning from his work with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. His time in that tournament ended by being struck out by Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani in the championship game, but he did play well in the WBC with a .296/.406/.556 slash line. Trout should be plenty ready for the start of the season, and no one should be surprised if he's once again among the best players in the sport.