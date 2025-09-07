Farris allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four over six-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Sunday.

Farris wasn't able to come away with a win in his second big-league start, but he did earn his first quality start. Both runs against him came on solo homers, as Willie MacIver took him deep in the third inning and Tyler Soderstrom did the same in the seventh. Farris has allowed three runs over 11 innings over his two outings while posting a 7:3 K:BB. He's likely done enough to stay in the rotation at least as long as Tyler Anderson (oblique) is out, which could be the remainder of the season. Farris is lined up for a road start in Seattle for his next appearance.