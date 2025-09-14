Farris (1-1) allowed five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over four innings to take the loss versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Farris had pitched well against weaker opponents in his first two starts, but the Mariners presented a tougher challenge. His seven strikeouts were the most in any of his three starts, but the four walks elevated his pitch count early. He's posted a 4.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB through 15 innings in the majors so far. The 24-year-old's next start is projected to be at Colorado.