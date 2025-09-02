Farris will start Tuesday's game versus the Royals in Kansas City, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After having his contract selected from Double-A Rocket City on Monday, Farris will take the hill Tuesday for his MLB debut. The left-hander owns an impressive 28 percent strikeout rate over 116 innings with Rocket City, and he had covered at least six innings in five of his last six outings in the minors, logging a 2.52 ERA and 1.26 WHIP during that stretch. Farris should have the chance to make multiple turns through the Los Angeles rotation in September.